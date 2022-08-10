Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $93.13 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 3.51% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $93,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of JHMM stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,653. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.