Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,023 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.44% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $372,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,949,147. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

