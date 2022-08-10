Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $775,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,354,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.