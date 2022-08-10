Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 9.7% Higher

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.27. 699,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,815,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 14.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $33,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.