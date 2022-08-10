Novacoin Trading 23.5% Higher This Week (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Novacoin has a total market cap of $47,439.43 and $62.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,904.67 or 1.00043704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00049761 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027972 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001483 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

