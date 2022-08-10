Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.61. 1,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

