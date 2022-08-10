Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Novanta Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.61. 1,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $184.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. William Blair raised Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
See Also
