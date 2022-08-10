Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.96 to $3.02 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVT. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Novanta stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. 4,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73. Novanta has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
