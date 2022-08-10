Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.04 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04), Briefing.com reports. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Novavax Trading Down 2.0 %

NVAX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 96,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,724. Novavax has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novavax Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

