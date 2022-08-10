Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.43. Nutex Health shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 3,088 shares traded.

Nutex Health Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

