Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

