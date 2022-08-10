Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

JLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 5,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

