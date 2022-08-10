Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NUO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 5,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $184,748.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,748.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

