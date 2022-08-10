Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:JPT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $25.68.
About Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (JPT)
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.