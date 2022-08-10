Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NAD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.