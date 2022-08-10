Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NPV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,666. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.93.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
