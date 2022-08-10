Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $214.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

