NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,885,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.