Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,648 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,648 ($19.91).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($17.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.1 %

OCDO opened at GBX 876.80 ($10.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 840.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,030.68. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,105 ($25.43).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

