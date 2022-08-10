Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Oil Search Stock Down 3.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.
About Oil Search
Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.
