OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 167 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. 17,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,804. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

