OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 6,033 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.99. 43,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,539. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.