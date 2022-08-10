OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $13,853,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

