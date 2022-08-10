OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.51 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

NEE traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 131,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,046,024. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

