OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.29 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $14,875,000. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. 252,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,767,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $225.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

