OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $6.26 on Wednesday, reaching $204.68. 3,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,557. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.47 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.