OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $2.75 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 634.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. 12,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.