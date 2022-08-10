OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.01. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

