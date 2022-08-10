OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $174.58. 49,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,443. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

