Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Down 70.9% in July

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old National Bancorp stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ONBPP traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

