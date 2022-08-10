Olivier Biebuyck Sells 246 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $10,730.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $149,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olivier Biebuyck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Olivier Biebuyck sold 305 shares of ESAB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $12,572.10.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. 135,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.85. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $647.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

