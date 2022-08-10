One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDJ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,380. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.