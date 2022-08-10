One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.3% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

AMLP stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 167,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

