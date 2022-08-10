One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,334 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Denison Mines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,825,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Denison Mines by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 145,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 82,268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Denison Mines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 212,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

DNN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 65,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,640. The stock has a market cap of $973.28 million, a PE ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines Profile

Separately, TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

