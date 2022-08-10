One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. 58,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,753. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

