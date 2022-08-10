One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,987 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Cameco Trading Up 0.8 %

CCJ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 180,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,805. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.