ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 0.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. 61,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

