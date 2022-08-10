ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of OKE opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.