Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onion Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onion Global stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 188,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Onion Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Onion Global Stock Performance

Shares of OG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 212,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Onion Global has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

