Onooks (OOKS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million

Onooks (OOKS) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges. Onooks has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $76,673.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014852 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
