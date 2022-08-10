Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.18. 560,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,256. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

