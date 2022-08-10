Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO traded up $5.04 on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. 15,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,670. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

