Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.21-1.42 EPS.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 6.7 %

ONTO stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.85. 15,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 221,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 73,870 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,190,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,063,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 956,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,106,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

