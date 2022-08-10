Oppenheimer Comments on Monroe Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Monroe Capital in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of MRCC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 39,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,085. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $195.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 277.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $144,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

