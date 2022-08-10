Oppenheimer Cuts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $78.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $91.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.31% from the company’s current price.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 11,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.08. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $216,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,110.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

