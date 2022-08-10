Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $371.49 on Monday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,207,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

