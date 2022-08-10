Oppenheimer Lowers Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $102.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.80% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

