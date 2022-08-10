Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Medicenna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MDNA stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.24. 134,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,877. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$69.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.92.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

