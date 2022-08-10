OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 61 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Illumina by 15.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 643,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $224,716,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Illumina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.45.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $214.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

