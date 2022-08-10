OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 707 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,783,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

