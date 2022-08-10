OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

